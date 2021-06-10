Graduates
Cortney Parsell of Galeton is one of nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs who celebrated their accomplishments during three commencement ceremonies.
Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30. Among the graduates are Nisa Kshir of Mansfield, Doctor of Education in educational leadership/curriculum and instruction, and Clyde Pierce of Gaines, a Doctor of Education in educational leadership/educational leadership studies.
Harry Josiah Colegrove, the son of Harry and Brenda Colegrove of Liberty, recently graduated from the University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sport management, nagna cum laude. Colegrove has accepted a part-time position as assistant men’s soccer coach at the the university.
Keystone College in La Plume celebrated its 150th commencement during a ceremony in Scranton on May 24. Degrees were conferred upon 231 students including Trisha Lynn Roslund of Tioga, a Bachelor of Science from the Turock School of Arts and Sciences.
President’s list
One hundred twenty-six students have been named to the Mansfield University President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA.
On the president’s list are: Seth Anderson of Troy, business administration: accounting; Alexis Anthony of Mansfield, psychology: counseling; Bryan Augustine of Blossburg, social work; Megan Bebout of Knoxville, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Emily Burke-Hammonds of Wellsboro, social work; Hunter Cass of Knoxville, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Sarah Craig of Covington, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Olivia DiMarco of Mansfield, communication: public relations; Kirsten Dreps of Liberty, nursing; Samuel Finch of Mansfield, political science; Rebekah Foulkrod of Troy, psychology: human resource management; Eleni Gebbia of Mansfield, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Derrick Herbst of Blossburg, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Brooke Hinman of Columbia Cross Roads, mathematics: applied mathematics; Holden Kennedy of Wellsboro, pearly childhood and elementary education; Jamie Leonard of Lawrenceville, computer and information science: computer science; Elizabeth Long of Lawrenceville, graphic design; Jamie Madlock of Wellsboro, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Annmarie Penner of Lawrenceville, social work; Eowyn Robinson of Troy, graphic design; Sebastian Rohl of Mansfield, academic exploration; Samantha Rutledge of Mansfield, biology; Savanna Snyder of Millerton, nutrition: dietetics; Sabrina Stevens of Coudersport, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Ona Sutton of Covington, music education; Autore Tourish of Wellsboro, social work; Tamsyn Valashinas-O’Donnell of Tioga, safety management; Hailey Vanzile of Elkland, social work; Kendal Warren of Mansfield, academic exploration; Abigail Welch of Mansfield, business administration: accounting; Emilie Zuchowski of Wellsboro, psychology: counseling
Dean’s list
Caleb Fitzwater of Knoxville, a senior majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Nearly 2,300 students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University, including Emily Ione Farrer of Mansfield, To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
A total of 335 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Local students include: Luke Aldinger of Morris, Shelby Alexander of Liberty, Richard Anderson of Wellsboro, Kyra Atkins of Wellsboro, Madisyn Baxter of Columbia Cross Roads, Lindsey Bay of Harrison Valley, Renee Booth of Covington, Hannah Bowens of Blossburg, Hunter Brion of Mansfield, Connor Brought of Wellsboro, Taran Carlisle of Millerton, Erin Cimino of Galeton, Elizabeth Coates of Tioga, Brody Cole of Troy, Nathaniel Dicamillo of Mansfield, Tyler Dilly of Lawrenceville, Edgard Domenech of Mansfield, Lisa Driscoll of Roaring Branch, Lilly Fitzmartin of Osceola, Aleksandr Goncharov of Mansfield, Bert Goodrich of Osceola, Cara Griffith of Mainesburg, Ashley Hall of Mansfield, Elisabeth Harding of Mainesburg, Sarah Hart of Wellsboro, Crystal Held of Columbia Cross Roads, Hannah James of Millerton, Jennifer Johns of Columbia Cross Roads, Maxwell Johnson of Mansfield, Alexander Kozuhowski of Wellsboro, Katherine Kulish of Sabinsville, Marissa Labant of Sabinsville, Madison Lee of Osceola, Madison Lewis of Morris, Nolan Lohr of Wellsboro, Brandon Mainus of Sabinsville, David McEuen of Mansfield, Abigail Medina of Elkland, MacKenzie Morris of Gaines, Chase Moser of Wellsboro, Evan Munyon of Millerton, Morgan Myers of Wellsboro, Seth Nelson of Mansfield, Alexis Ostrander of Mansfield, Emma Palmer of Troy, Mariah Pino of Covington, Jackson Pritchard of Westfield, Briana Quist of Tioga, Chloe Reifer of Wellsboro, Jill Rockwell of Mansfield, Breona Roosa of Covington, Courtney Russell of Wellsboro, Amanda Rutledge of Mansfield, Hunter Sackett of Tioga, Sophia Shedden of Troy, Ashleigh Southard of Middlebury Center, Sarah Statts of Wellsboro, Ruby Stocks of Wellsboro, Haley Stratton of Mansfield, Ariana Sullivan of Mansfield, Zachary Tilburg of Emporium, Sydney Tubbs of Wellsboro, Aryn VanWormer of Millerton, Alexander Warner of Wellsboro, Patricia Wattles of Westfield, Seraina Weatherford of Wellsboro, Elizabeth Welch of Mansfield, Micaiah Welch of Mansfield, Elizabeth Williams of Covington, Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Hanna Worthington of Ulysses,
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours are named to the dean’s list. Local students include: Ryann Adams from Wellsboro, a pre teacher education-early childhood (PK-4) major; Luna Alexander from Wellsboro, a communication studies major; Janie Barrett from Columbia Cross Roads, a business administration-management major; Bethanny Boyce from Tioga, a special education (PK-12)/early child (PK-4) major; Elijah Compton from Mansfield, a digital forensics major; Matthew Davison from Troy, a languages and cultures major; Noah Fitch from Wellsboro, a criminal justice major; Nicole Hummel from Westfield, a business administration-management major; Brooke Knecht from Mainesburg, a business administration-management major; Parker Mann from Wellsboro, a business administration-marketing major; Sophia Oliver from Troy, a social work major; Olivia Pagano from Galeton, a exercise science major; Hunter Post from Galeton, a early childhood (PK-4) major; Lindsey Staudt from Troy, a psychology major; Rachael Tuttle from Wellsboro, a biology major; Katelyn Zdanowicz from Mansfield, a speech pathology audiology major.