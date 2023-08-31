Graduated
Commonwealth University congratulates the spring 2023 graduates on receiving their academic degrees. The following students were among those who received their degrees in May: Luke Aldinger, of Morris; Shelby Alexander, of Liberty, Magna Cum Laude; Luna Alexander, of Wellsboro, Cum Laude; Abigail Baker, of Harrison Valley; Janie Barrett, of Columbia Cross Roads; Pamela Berryman, of Mansfield, Associate with Honors; Hunter Brion, of Mansfield, Cum Laude; Carrie Brown, of Troy,; Desiree Bulkley, of Lawrenceville, Cum Laude; Katie Case, of Troy, Cum Laude; Brody Cole, of Troy, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew Davison, of Troy, Cum Laude; Whitney Delong, of Wellsboro; Logan Dibble, of Knoxville, Magna Cum Laude; Nicholas Eldridge, of Sabinsville; Markaley Everett, of Lawrenceville; Trent Fowler, of Coudersport; Riley Freeman, of Wellsboro; Autumn Gilbert, of Troy,; Aleksandr Goncharov, of Mansfield, Cum Laude; Mycah Grist, of Elkland; Dahlia Hosey, of Wellsboro; Katelyn Huck, of Wellsboro, Cum Laude; Georgianna Leete, of Coudersport; Madison Lewis, of Morris, Magna Cum Laude; Brandon Mainus, of Sabinsville, Magna Cum Laude; Kevin Maloney, of Blossburg, Associate with Honors; Jessica McCarthy, of Wellsboro, Magna Cum Laude; Roy McClelland, of Columbia Cross Roads, Magna Cum Laude; Brent Miller, of Wellsboro; Sydni Miller, of Mansfield, Magna Cum Laude; Renee Monks, of Covington; Hailey Neal, of Wellsboro; Hannah Noshirvan, of Mansfield; Zoe Noyes, of Mansfield; Robert Peoples, of Covington; Mariah Pino, of Covington, Magna Cum Laude; Brandon Plume, of Wellsboro; Thomas Powell, of Coudersport; Katlyn Rash, of Mansfield; Dashiell Reasinger, of Mansfield, Magna Cum Laude; Garrett Rees, of Austin; Ashley Reese, of Wellsboro; Eowyn Robinson, of Troy, Cum Laude; Tanner Runyan, of Wellsboro; Amanda Rutledge, of Mansfield, Summa Cum Laude; Haley Ryzewski, of Wellsboro; Dane Sevinsky, of Coudersport, Summa Cum Laude; Adam Shay, of Columbia Cross Roads; Alicia Sherman, of Westfield; Jacob Singer, of Wellsboro, Magna Cum Laude; Savanna Snyder, of Millerton, Magna Cum Laude; Ashleigh Southard, of Elkland, Magna Cum Laude; Lori Spencer, of Wellsboro; Ruby Stocks, of Wellsboro, Magna Cum Laude; David Talkington, of Port Allegany; Gene Wagner, of Middlebury Center; Elizabeth Welch, of Mansfield, Magna Cum Laude; Micaiah Welch, of Mansfield, Cum Laude; Adriannah Wheeler, of Lawrenceville, Cum Laude; Elizabeth Williams, of Covington, Magna Cum Laude; Emilie Zuchowski, of Wellsboro, Magna Cum Laude.