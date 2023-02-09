Dean’s list
A total of 1,257 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2022 semester on attaining a 3.50 quality point average or better, including Sara Kelly of Covington and Kaeli Weatherford of Wellsboro.
These students at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown were honored for academic achievement by being named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester: Jessie Edwards of Wellsboro and Rebecca Slonaker of Osceola.
Lucia Mignano of Wellsboro has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 term at Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business in PIttsburgh. To be eligible for dean’s list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 283 students to its fall 2022 dean’s list who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, including Taylor Beebe, an early level education (preK-4) student from Westfield.