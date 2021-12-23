Dean’s list

Elmira College released its dean’s list for the fall 2021 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher, including: Heidi Jones of Millerton, Paige Stilts of Elkland and Olivia Volino of Tioga.

Over 1,400 York College of Pennsylvania students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, including: Brenna Chilson of Millerton, Mikayla Gunn of Coudersport and Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses.

President’s list

One hundred eleven students have been named to the Mansfield University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

The following students were named to the president’s list: Megan Bebout of Knoxville, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification; Joshua Brelo of Middlebury Center, Academic Exploration; Kevin Butters of Troy, Bachelor of Science, Safety Management; Sarah Craig of Covington, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification; Logan Dibble of Knoxville, BA, Political Science: Pre-Law; Taylor Doud of Wellsboro, BS, Psychology: Health; Kirsten Dreps of Liberty, BSN, Nursing; Charisma Grega of Mansfield, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Cara Griffith of Mansfield, BSW, Social Work; Sarah Hart of Wellsboro, BS, Business Administration; Holden Kennedy of Wellsboro, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Elizabeth Long of Lawrenceville, BS, Graphic Design; Brandon Mainus of Sabinsville, BS, Computer and Information Science: Computer Science; Alyssa Messmer of Wellsboro, BA, English: Professional Writing; Sarah Mosher of Wellsboro, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Hannah Noshirvan of Mansfield, Academic Exploration Program: English; Burdette Passmore of Troy, BA, Sociology: General Applied; Mariah Pino of Covington, BS, Psychology: Counseling; Caden Roys of Port Allegany, BSE, Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Mathematics Education; Amanda Rutledge of Mansfield, BS, Graphic Design; Brett Stroup of Blossburg, BA, English: Professional Writing; Ariana Sullivan of Wellsboro, BS, Psychology: Forensic; Tamsyn Valashinas-O’Donnell of Tioga, BS, Safety Management; Matthew Weed of Mansfield, BA, Political Science; and Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification.

Award

The Pennsylvania College of Technology presented student achievement awards to its fall 2021 graduates during a commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport. The award winners, their hometowns and academic majors is Forest Technology Faculty Award, presented to the graduate who best exemplifies academic achievement, service and professionalism within the field of forestry: Jacob F. Harris, Blossburg, forest technology.

Degree awarded

Students who completed the required coursework in December for their degree program and have earned their degree from Mansfield University are eligible to participate in the 157th Commencement on Saturday, May 14 at Karl Van Norman Field.

The following local students have earned their degree: Kamryn Albrecht of Mansfield, BS, Graphic Design: Print Graphics; Lindsey Bay of Harrison Valley, Magna Cum Laude, BA, Liberal Studies; Megan Bebout of Knoxville, Summa Cum Laude, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification; Brooke Binford of Troy, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice Administration; Aaron Butters of Troy, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Mathematics: Applied Mathematics; Tyler Dilly of Lawrenceville, with Honors, Associate of Science, Business Administration; Zachary Hamilton of Coudersport, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice Administration; Elizabeth Long of Lawrenceville, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Graphic Design; Alexander Warner of Wellsboro, Magna Cum Laude, BA, History; Ashley Wattles of Westfield, BS, Psychology: Lifespan Development.