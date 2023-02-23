Dean’s list/Honors
Maddison Minyo of Covington was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Cedar Crest College in Allentown for having earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher in the semester.
Wilkes University announced the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester of students who earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average, including Brooke Harvey of Covington, Taylor Johnston of Troy and Abigail Lewis of Columbia Crossroads.
Emma Alden Amaral of Mansfield was named to the honors list for attaining a grade point average of 3.5-3.69 during the fall 2022 semester at Keystone College in LaPlume.
Saint Francis University in Loretto recognized students named to either the fall 2022 dean’s list on earning a quality point average of 3.5 including Hunter Brown of Wellsboro, a criminal justice major.
Earns degree
Brooke Harvey of Covington received a BBA degree in management from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre.