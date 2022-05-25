Graduates

Pennsylvania College of Technology at Williamsport has presented student achievement awards to its spring 2022 graduates. Among the award winners are: Joseph Paul Hetrick, Wellsboro, nursing, who received the Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, presented for outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and communication skills; and Brian D. Huffman, Canton, nursing, who received the FLIGHT Award: Fearless Learning in Good & Hard Times, presented to a graduate of the BSN program who has overcome the greatest adversity.

Ariane Shea Kilburn, of Lawrenceville, graduated from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky. on May 6 and 7.

Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre awarded over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21 including: Deborah Norton of Troy, Master of Science in Education, and Michelle Azgirey of Elkland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Initiated into honor society

Paige Stilts, a native of Elkland, was recently initiated into the Elmira College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Receives new rank

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership, including Shylo Bulkley from Lawrenceville, assigned to the Company D, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, who was promoted to the rank of specialist on April 1.

Dean’s list

The Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. named students to the winter 2022 dean’s list on earning a grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699, including Kaytie-Anne Ames of Mansfield and Cindy Kurtz of Knoxville.

President’s list

The Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. named students to the winter 2022 dean’s list on earning a grade-point average of 3.700 and above, including Danessa Stebbins of Columbia Cross Roads and Ashley Stiger of Covington.