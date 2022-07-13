Graduates

Nearly 700 graduates earning associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were recognized during the May 14 ceremony at York College of Pennsylvania including: Brenna Chilson of Millerton, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in human services; Stevie Miller of Westfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management; Logan Morral of Wellsboro, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in nuclear medicine technology; and Blake Nelson of Mansfield, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

Lynnette Bailey of Millerton graduated from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree in pharmaceutical science.

Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove conferred degrees upon 520 students at the conclusion of its 164th academic year, including: Carrigan Honeyfield, Mansfield, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and public policy with a focus in administration; Grace Lathrop, Millerton, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music in music education with a focus in vocal; Katie Earle, Westfield, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and legal studies and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; and Taylor Mengee, Wellsboro, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in management.

Edinboro University awarded degrees to more than 500 students on May 7, including Amanda Elaine Catherman of Westfield, Master of Education in Educational Psychology.

Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rollo, Mo. this past May, including Thomas Straniere, Wellsboro, master of science, engineering management.

Cheyenne Fromille, Millerton, was among the graduates celebrated at the 164th Elmira College Commencement on Sunday, June 5. Fromille earned a Bachelor of Science.

Nurse pinning

Cheyenne Fromille of Millerton, was one of 36 students who participated in the annual Elmira College Nurse Pinning Ceremony in Gibson Theatre as part of Commencement weekend activities. The ceremony recognizes students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing. (See above photo.)

Doctorate degrees

Callie Brown, D.O., of Wellsboro, has completed the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz. Dr. Brown is the daughter of Wellsboro residents Bernadette Chiaramonte and the late Thomas C. Brown. She graduated from Wellsboro Area High School in 2009 and earned a B.S. in biology from Susquehanna University in 2013 and an M.A. in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in 2016. While at AZCOM, she served as president of the Student American Academy of Osteopathy and Community Outreach Coordinator for Midwestern University’s Health Outreach through Medicine and Education organization which provides free medical care and healthcare education to medically underserved individuals in Phoenix, Ariz. After graduation from Midwestern, she plans to complete a neurology residency at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt.

Steven Bair, of Wellsboro, has completed the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University. Dr. Bair is the son of Wellsboro residents Dr. Robert Bair Jr. and Sharon Bair (Patt). He graduated from Wellsboro High School in 2008, earned a B.S. in biology from Susquehanna University in 2012, and an M.A. in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in 2016. While at AZCOM he served as vice president of the Internal Medicine Club and gained membership to the Sigma Sigma Phi honorary service fraternity. After graduation from AZCOM he plans to complete an Internal Medicine residency in Burlington, Vt. at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Academic recognition

Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, announced its president’s list honorees for the spring 2022 semester on earning a semester grade point average of 4.0. Among the honorees was Alyssa Cooper from Wellsboro.

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College in Warren announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition for the spring 2022, including Alicia Gingrich of Galeton.

Brett T. Rudy of Wellsboro was among than 1,700 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester on earning a grade point average of 3.5 or better. Rudy is a junior kinesiology major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

More than 1,400 students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania on earning a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher, including: Blake Nelson of Mansfield, a 2022 computer engineering major; Brenna Chilson of Millerton, a 2022 human services major; Faith Zdrojewski of Ulysses, a 2025 undeclared major; and Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, a 2022 supply chain operations management major.

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 277 students to its spring 2022 dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Among those named to the dean’s list were: Emma McClaren, Knoxville, nursing, and Zackary Carr, Tioga, mechanical engineering.

Susquehanna University at Selinsgrove recognized its dean’s list students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher including: Kloe Thomas, of Middlebury Center, Class of 2025, majoring in biology; Madison Milheim, of Mansfield, Class of 2025, majoring in communication studies; Abigail Everitt, of Austin, Class of 2024, majoring in liberal arts; Taylor Mengee, of Wellsboro, Class of 2022, majoring in management; Kathryn Coole, of Mansfield, Class of 2025, majoring in music; Grace Lathrop, of Millerton, Class of 2022, majoring in music education with a focus in voice; Rachel Chamberlain, of Wellsboro, Class of 2023, majoring in neuroscience; Kristen Bair, of Wellsboro, Class of 2023, majoring in neuroscience; Carrigan Honeyfield, of Mansfield, Class of 2022, majoring in political science and public policy with a focus in administration and nonprofit; Katie Earle, of Westfield, Class of 2022, majoring in political science, legal studies and sociology; Matthea Mitchell, of Mansfield, Class of 2024, majoring in psychology; and Nicholas Call, of Columbia Cross Roads, Class of 2023, majoring in sociology and psychology.

Megan Everts of Troy has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Alvernia University in Reading. Everts earned this distinction while enrolled in the pre-K-4th grade and special education preK to 12 and earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.

Chloe Southard was named to the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for the 2021-22 spring semester for being ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division. Southard, from Elkland, is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: literature, journalism.

Edinboro University recognizes the students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester on earning a quality point average of 3.4 or higher: Galen Denise Baker of Lawrenceville, psychology; Bridgette Nicole Russell of Liberty, nursing-BSN; Parker Steven Brewster of Mansfield, Associate of Applied Science in applied technology — electric utilities technology.

Penn State DuBois has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester of students who maintain a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher: Karter Witmer, Wellsboro.

The following students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania: Colton Litzelman, Roaring Branch, and Sydney Tremper, Wellsboro.

Scholarship awarded

Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International awarded scholarships valued between $1,500 and $2,500 to 32 students, including Caleb Coots, Tioga, metal fabrication technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology.