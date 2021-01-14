President’s list
Daniel Neff, a junior information technology major from Tioga, was among approximately 600 students at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. named to the fall 2020 President’s List. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Dean’s list
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits. Student who made the dean’s list from this area include: Destiny Blackwell, Middlebury Center; Tianna Bowser, Coudersport; Makenzie Burr, Port Allegany; Ashley Calkins, Troy; Morgan Causer, Port Allegany; Alexandra Chilson, Wellsboro; Lauren Dynda, Port Allegany; Kylie Fenstermacher, Troy; Kendal Keech, Shinglehouse; Marcus Knier, Wellsboro; Brady Lovett, Emporium; Sarah Malogrino, Shinglehouse; Alex Martinez, Coudersport; Branden Neefe, Coudersport; Vera Pieri, Blossburg; Joelle Urban, Roaring Branch; Skyler VanWagenen, Coudersport; Ezeck Warren, Millerton; Karinthia Witmer, Wellsboro.