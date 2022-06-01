Dean’s list
A total of 307 students have been named to the Mansfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester for earning at least a 3.5 GPA, including: Timothy Allen of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Science: Computer Science program; Emily Burke-Hammonds of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work program; Tawyana Dinsmore of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing program; Rileigh Gerges of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Andrew Janelli of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, Safety Management program; Maxwell Johnson of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, Communication: Electronic Media program; Nolan Lohr of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Accounting program; Russell Mee of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Science: Computer Science program; Cristy Sevem of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies (online option) program; Jacob Singer of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Sarah Statts of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science, Biology program; Sarah Mosher of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Bethany Zuchowski of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Science in Education: Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Social Studies: History Education program; Brett Stroup of Blossburg, Bachelor of Arts, English: Professional Writing program; Anna Lewis of Columbia Cross Roads, Bachelor of Science in Education, Professional Studies in Secondary Education: English Education program; Kallysta Arnold of Columbia Cross Roads, Academic Exploration Program program; Brett Chilson of Coudersport, Bachelor of Science, Psychology: General program; Breona Roosa of Covington, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice Administration (online option) program; Elizabeth Williams of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; MacKenzie Morris of Gaines, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Erin Cimino of Galeton, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work program; Ryleigh Rachiele of Galeton, Academic Exploration Program: Elementary Education program; Logan Dibble of Knoxville, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science: Pre-Law program; Brooke VanCamp of Knoxville, Academic Exploration Program program; Ashley Dexter of Lawrenceville, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work program; Tyler Dilly of Lawrenceville, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration program; Shelby Alexander of Liberty, Bachelor of Arts, English: Professional Writing program; Alexis Crowe of Liberty, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration program; Amanda Adams of Mainesburg, Bachelor of Science, Geosciences: Environmental Science program; Kerrigan Catlin of Mansfield, Bachelor of Music, Music Education program; Andrew Clark of Mansfield, Bachelor of Arts, Music program; Caelan Dick of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Biology program; Olivia DiMarco of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Communication: Electronic Media program; Edgard Domenech of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Safety Management program; Kaycee Hulslander of Mansfield, Bachelor of Music, Music Education program; Zachary McCloskey of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Science: Information Systems program; Sydni Miller of Mansfield, Bachelor of Music, Music: Performance program; Makaela Smith of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Respiratory Care program; Elizabeth Welch of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration program; Stephen Kuenzli of Mansfield, Academic Exploration Program program; Abby Perry of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Psychology: Health program; Alexis Ostrander of Mansfield, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work program; Ashleigh Southard of Middlebury Center, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work program; Joshua Brelo of Middlebury Center, Academic Exploration Program program; Sarah Draper of Millerton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing program; Savanna Snyder of Millerton, Bachelor of Science, Nutrition: Dietetics program; Luke Aldinger of Morris, Bachelor of Science, Geosciences: Environmental Science program; Madison Lewis of Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing program; Ashley Stille of Morris, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice Administration program; Lilly Fitzmartin of Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration program; Bert Goodrich of Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice Administration program; Brandon Mainus of Sabinsville, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Science: Computer Science program; Dawson Stiles of Sabinsville, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice Administration program; Elizabeth Coates of Tioga, Bachelor of Arts, English: Professional Writing program; Adriannah Wheeler of Tioga, Bachelor of Arts, History program; Seth Anderson of Troy, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Accounting program; Kevin Butters of Troy, Bachelor of Science, Safety Management program; Katie Case of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Brody Cole of Troy, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry: Biochemistry program; Sophia Gleckner of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing program; Zena Parkhurst of Troy, Bachelor of Arts, English: Literary and Cultural Analysis program; Eowyn Robinson of Troy, Bachelor of Science, Graphic Design program; Mya Thuotte of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing program; Heather Kyzer of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Jackson Pritchard of Westfield, Bachelor of Science in Education: Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Social Studies: History Education program; Karmen Short of Westfield, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Patricia Wattles of Westfield, Bachelor of Science, Psychology: Counseling program.