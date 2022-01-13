Dean’s list
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher: Ashley Calkins of Troy, Vera Pieri of Blossburg, Christie Roslund of Tioga, Dylan Szczurek of Wellsboro, Joelle Urban of Roaring Branch, Ezeck Warren of Millerton and Kailey Wells of Westfield.
Edinboro University recognized the students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: Galen Baker of Lawrenceville, Bridgette Russell of Liberty and Parker Brewster of Mansfield.
Daniel Freeman of Knoxville has been named to the dean’s list at Dickinson State University, Dickinson, N.D., for the 2021 fall semester. Eligible students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,000 students who were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher: Ryann Adams of Wellsboro, an early childhood major; Luna Alexander of Wellsboro, a communication studies major; Janie Barrett of Columbia Cross Roads, a business administration-management major; Bethanny Boyce of Tioga, a special ed/early childhood major; Elijah Compton of Mansfield, a digital forensics cybersecurity major; Gaven Davis of Lawrencevile, a secondary education citizenship and history major; Noah Fitch of Wellsboro, a criminal justice major; Nicole Hummel of Westfield, a business administration-management and economics major; Brianne Keane of Wellsboro, a business administration-management major; Brooke Knecht of Mainesburg, a business administration-management major; Marion Makos of Wellsboro, an early childhood major; Jeanette Montefusco of Blossburg, an international business major; Sophia Oliver of Troy, a social work major; Hunter Post of Galeton, an early childhood major; and Katelyn Zdanowicz of Mansfield, a speech pathology audiology major.
President’s list
Daniel Neff, a senior information technology major from Tioga, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The president’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average.