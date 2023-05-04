Performing in concert
The BU Players and the Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg Division of Theatre and Dance hosted the 12th annual Dance Minor Concert on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1. This year’s concert features six dance works inspired by a variety of topical themes and dance styles. Sophia Oliver from Troy is a dancer in the pieces “Give and Take” and “In Motion” in this production.
Initiated into honor society
Olivia Volino, a native of Tioga, was recently initiated into the Elmira College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Honored for leadership
Alvernia University in Reading recognized student Rachel Russell from Mansfield with the Pro Bono Honor Society designation at the Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement’s annual Franciscan Servant Leader Commissioning on Wednesday, April 26. Russell was one of 19 students recognized. As Franciscan Servant Leaders, these students chose to engage in a holistic service journey, volunteering to meet the community’s sustainability, vulnerable population, and educational needs while also serving with community partners through Alvernia coordinated experiences such as service-learning course projects and university-wide days of service.
Graduates
Kendra Shaefer of Nelson graduated April 30 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in exercise science. To view commencement exercises, visit www.upb.pitt.edu/academics/commencement.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will graduate 214 students April 30 during Commencement exercises, including Evan Brooks, business management, Galeton; Haylee Ludington, environmental science and environmental studies, Galeton; and Brandon Ruef, environmental studies, Galeton. To see a recording, visit www.upb.pitt.edu/academics/commencement.