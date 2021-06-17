Inducted
Amanda Fleming of Elkland was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fleming was initiated at San Jose State University in Baton Rouge, La.
Dean’s list
Megan Everts of Troy, has been named to the dean’s list at Alvernia University for the spring 2021 semester. In the spring, Everts studied pre-K4 with special education at Alvernia’s Reading campus. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students on the dean’s list include: Ashley Calkins from Troy, Alexandra Chilson from Wellsboro, Alexis Ostrander from Troy, Vera Pieri from Blossburg, Carlie Reese from Millerton, Christie Roslund from Tioga, Nicholas Tremper from Wellsboro, Joelle Urban from Roaring Branch, Ezeck Warren from Millerton and Kailey Wells from Westfield.
Northampton Community College announced that Macy Barnes has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Macy, a radiography major from Wellsboro, achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average.
The following students earned at least a 3.5 grade point average to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania: Cortney Renninger and Sydney Tremper, both of Wellsboro.
President’s list
Mamie Kyle, strategic communications major from Roaring Branch, was named to the president’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto. Students who receive an honors distinction must attain a quality point average of 4.0.
Pinning ceremony
The annual Elmira (N.Y.) College Nurse Pinning Ceremony, held in Gibson Theatre as part of Commencement activities, recognized 60 students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Students recognized included: Brittany Boyce of Tioga, Delaney Ruef of Westfield, Lauren Smith of Covington, Jessica Sterling of Millerton and Abigail Volino of Tioga.
Graduates
Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 673 undergraduate and graduate students on May 8. The following local students were among the spring graduates: Misty Bartlett of Mansfield, Master of Education in special education; Taynton Dayne Repard of Wellsboro, Associate of Applied Science in applied technology; and Adrian Robert Weaver of Troy, Associate of Applied Science in applied technology.
Cortney Renninger, Wellsboro, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in secondary education, mathematics in May from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.