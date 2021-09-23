Graduated
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,200 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 14-16. Local students include: Markaley Everett from Lawrenceville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology; Olivia Pagano from Galeton graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Exercise Science; Lindsey Staudt from Troy graduated with a degree in Psychology; Anne Sweeney from Wellsboro graduated with a degree in MS Speech-Language Pathology.