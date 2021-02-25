Graduates
Rachael Schmouder is one of 46 seniors to earn their degree from Grove City College on Dec. 11, 2020. Schmouder earned a Bachelor of Science degree in preK-8 special education and preK-4 elementary education and is from Morris.
Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of nearly 600 students during virtual undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies in December. Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students. The following local students earned degrees: Kristopher Davis of Mansfield, Master of Education in special education; Victoria Russell of Troy, Master of Social Work.
President’s and dean’s lists
More than 750 students at Saint Francis University in Loretto made one of the fall 2020 honors lists: president’s or dean’s. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades. The following students from the region have been recognized: Jessica Glenn, CE-early childhood education, Westfield, president’s list; and Mamie Kyle, strategic communications from Roaring Branch, president’s list.
Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. announced that Justin Kling of Blossburg has qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list. Undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the dean’s list.
The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester: Meg Borek, Columbia Cross Roads, imaging science; Tyler Repard, Liberty, human-centered computing; Michael Gottwald, Millerton, computer engineering technology; Brion Smith, Covington, mechanical engineering. Undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 and they have completed at least 12 credit hours.
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Grove City College: Rachael Schmouder of Morris, Bergen Weiner of Osceola, Ellianna Fry of Tioga. Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59.
The following students from Tioga County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are: Covington: Sierra Farrington, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; Liberty: Abby Lauren Williams, B.S. in chemistry, and Emma Victoria Williams, B.S. in respiratory care; Mainesburg: Jodi Custred, B.A. in criminology; Middlebury Center: Angela Debockler, B.S. in hospitality management; Millerton: Maran Leigh Davis, B.S. in fashion merchandising, and Hilary Fernandes, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; Roaring Branch: Aleaha Grace Tillotson, B.S. in chemistry/pre-pharmacy; Wellsboro: Andrew Delp, B.A. in philosophy; Kaylee A. Doane, B.S. in accounting; Matthew William Hull, B.S. in safety, health and environmental applied sciences.