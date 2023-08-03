Dean’s list
More than 2,400 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester, including Emmi Ward, from Roaring Branch, on earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.
Geneva College at Beaver Falls announces the dean’s list of undergraduate students for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students in must earn a GPA of at least 3.6. Included on the list are Curtis Craig of Covington and Mackenzie Patterson of Wellsboro.