Graduates
York College of Pennsylvania held commencement ceremonies for nearly 700 graduates on May 13 including: Logan Montana Morral of Wellsboro, Bachelor of Arts in medical humanities, and Holden Reed Cowburn of Ulysses, Bachelor of Science in music (music industry and recording technology concentration).
Keystone College in La Plume celebrated its 152nd commencement during a ceremony on Saturday, May 20. Degrees were conferred upon 246 students, including a Bachelor of Arts to Emma Alden Amaral, Mansfield.
The following residents were among 435 who received degrees from Grove City College on May 20: Bergen Weiner of Osceola, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, and Ellianna Fry, Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship.
Rachel Russell of Mansfield, is one of 610 Alvernia University graduates who celebrated commencement. Russell earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Academic achievement
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College on attaining a GPA of 3.40 or higher: Ellianna Fry of Tioga, Elizabeth Geer of Columbia Cross Roads and Bergen Weiner of Osceola.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named nearly 300 students to its spring 2023 dean’s list on earning a grade point average of 3.5 or highe, including Taylor Beebe, an early level education (preK-4) student from Westfield; Morgan Jelliff, social studies education 7-12, and Haylee Ludington, environmental science, both of Galeton.
Samuella Erway of Mansfield was named to the spring president’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. on attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., named Baleigh McClaren of Knoxville and Owen Fitzwater of Knoxville to the spring 2023 dean’s list.
Thiel College in Greenville named 362 students to the dean’s list for the spring semester, including Christian Kemp, of Knoxville, a senior studying business administration sports management, and Bailey Stilts, of Elkland, a junior studying computer science.
Mount Aloysius College in Cresson announces the dean’s list for the spring semester of students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade point average, including Kara Watterson of Westfield.
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Named to the dean’s list were: Kamryn Campbell of Wellsboro, Alexandra Chilson of Wellsboro, Hayden Dewey of Troy, Aubrey Griess of Mansfield, Schuyler Madison of Westfield, Alexis Ostrander of Troy, Carlie Reese of Millerton, Christie Roslund of Tioga, Dylan Szczurek of Wellsboro, Ezeck Warren of Millerton and Kailey Wells of Westfield.
Students at Misericordia University in Dallas qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. Nicholas Webster of Wellsboro waas named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition for the spring 2023, including Alicia Gingrich of Galeton, who earned a 3.0 GPA or greater
More than 1,300 students were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania on earning a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher, including Holden Cowburn of Ulysses, a Class of 2023 music industry and recording technology major, and Logan Morral of Wellsboro, a Class of 2023 medical humanities major.
Nolan Frederick of Blossburg was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. Frederick, a 2019 graduate of North Penn-Mansfield High School, is majoring in industrial design.
Pinning ceremony
The Commonwealth University-Lock Haven School of Nursing recently held a pinning ceremony for all graduating Associate of Science in Nursing students at the Clearfield location. Among the students receiving their pin was Abigail Baker, of Harrison Valley.