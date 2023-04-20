Inducted into honor society
The Rho Gamma Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society held its annual induction on March 31. Heidi Jones, of Millerton, was one of six Elmira College nursing students inducted along with two nursing leaders. Individuals with excellence in scholarship, leadership and service currently enrolled in a baccalaureate or graduate nursing program, or nurse leaders in the community, may be invited to join Sigma. Sigma provides scholarship, leadership, and service resources and support in 90 countries.
Olivia Volino of Tioga was one of 14 students inducted into the Elmira College Chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the International Society for Business, Management, and Administration, during an induction ceremony on April 4. Sigma Beta Delta requires business students to rank in the top 20% of their class to be eligible for membership.
Makes presentation
Cooper Sunderlin, from Galeton, presented “Extraction, Identification of Phytochemicals and Microbial Analysis of Eucalyptus Globus Essential Oil” during the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s annual Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Fair on April 15. The Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Fair is an annual opportunity for Pitt-Bradford students to present the results of their research in a public setting. Research topics include political analyses, economics case studies, microRNA research, examinations of public policy and more.