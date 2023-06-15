Academic recognition
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Grove City College. Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40-3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60-3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85-4.0. Those honored include the following:
- Ellianna Fry, a entrepreneurship major from Tioga, dean’s list with distinction, a 2019 graduate of North Penn-Mansfield High School and daughter of Ms. Christina Fry from Tioga.
- Elizabeth Geer, a exercise science major from Columbia Cross Roads, dean’s list, a 2022 graduate of Troy Senior High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Geer (Gretchen) from Columbia Cross Roads.
- Bergen Weiner, a mechanical engineering major from Osceola, dean’s list with high distinction, a 2019 graduate of Wellsboro Area High School and the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Weiner (Heather) from Osceola.
Bucknell University at Lewisburg has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year including students who earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Included are: Michael Harman, 2026, geology, Blossburg, and Catherine Craig, 2023, economics, Mansfield.
Mercer University in Macon, Ga. recently announced the president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Jenna Smith of Wellsboro, a senior in School of Business, made the dean’s list.
Susquehanna University at Selinsgrove congratulates its students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester for achieving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher, including: Paige Hepfer of Lawrenceville; Kathryn Coole, Sara Coole, Grace Farrer, Madison Milheim, Matthea Mitchell, Sara Richard and Eli Shaw, all of Mansfield; Kloe Thomas of Middlebury Center; Kristen Bair and Rachel Chamberlain, both of Wellsboro.
Chloe Southard was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 spring semester for being ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within her division. Southard, from Elkland, is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: literature, journalism.
A total of 1,244 students, including Sara Kelly of Covington, have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the spring 2023 semester on attaining a 3.50 quality point average or better.
Congratulations to students at Pennsylvania Western University at California, Pa. who have been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester for earning a minimum semester GPA of 3.40. Local students include: Matthew Shimkanin of Harrison Valley, Sydney Tremper of Wellsboro, Colton Litzelman of Roaring Branch, Stettson McGovern of Liberty, Mikayla Schott of Galeton, Parker Brewster of Mansfield, Kaitlyn Bartlett of Troy, Galen Baker of Lawrenceville and Bridgette Russell of Liberty.
Ralph Mundy was named to the University of Alabama in Tascaloosa, Ala. president’s list for fall semester 2022 with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
Award
The Commonwealth University-Lock Haven athletic training program hosted its annual awards banquet, recognizing the 2023 graduating class and honoring student achievements. The banquet honored Keira McCormick of Tioga, among others, for winning the Outstanding Athletic Training Student Award for the spring 2023 semester. McCormick is a first-year student.
Graduate
Susquehanna University at Selinsgrove announced its Class of 2023 graduates. The following students earned degrees at the close of Susquehanna’s 165th academic year: Kristen Bair of Wellsboro, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience, and Rachel Chamberlain of Wellsboro, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience.