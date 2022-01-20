Dean’s list

Three-hundred-sixty students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 academic term at Thiel Colledge in Greenville upon attaining a GPA of 3.4 or higher including: Christian Kemp, of Knoxville, majoring in business administration in sports management, and Bailey Stilts, of Elkland, majoring in computer science.

The Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2021 dean’s list upon attaining a GPA of 3.500-3.699, including: Alicia Landry of Westfield, Sierra Burrous of Galeton and Kaytie-Anne Ames of Mansfield. Full-time undergraduate students must earn a GPA between 3.500 to 3.699 to be named to the dean’s list.

Bucknell University in Lewisburg has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to receive dean’s list recognition, including Catherine Craig, Mansfield, economics, and Kailyn Carr, Tioga, animal behavior.

Bergen Weiner, a mechanical engineering major from Osceola, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction at Grove City College for the fall 2021 semester. Bergen is a 2019 graduate of Wellsboro Area High School and is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Weiner (Heather) from Osceola.

Dylan Szczurek is a 2019 graduate of Wellsboro High School now majoring in environmental sciences with a minor in geology at Slippery Rock University. He was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

President’s list

The Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2021 president’s list upon attaining a GPA of 3.700 and above, including: Marshall Bowser of Covington, MacKenzie Baird of Tioga, Klayton Roupp of Liberty, Spencer Compton of Wellsboro, Paige McCall of Wellsboro, Ashley Stiger of Covington and Danessa Stebbins of Columbia Cross Roads.

Nearly 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. for the fall 2021 semester, including Joseph Propheta, a management major from Wellsboro.