Mansfield University named 348 students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the fall 2021 semesterto the dean’s list: Amanda Adams, Mainesburg, BS, Geosciences: Environmental Science; Shelby Alexander, Liberty, BA, English: Professional Writing; Seth Anderson, Troy, BS, Business Administration: Accounting; Kallysta Arnold, Columbia Cross Roads, Academic Exploration Program; Madisyn Baxter, Columbia Cross Roads, AAS, Radiology Technology; Lindsey Bay, Harrison Valley, BA, Liberal Studies (online option); Brooklynn Bourne, Troy, BS, Psychology: Forensic; Hannah Bowens, Blossburg, BSN, Nursing; Hunter Brion, Mansfield, BS, Business Administration; Connor Brought, Wellsboro, BA, History; Emily Burke-Hammonds, Wellsboro, BSW, Social Work; Katie Case, Troy, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Kerrigan Catlin, Mansfield, BM, Music Education; Erin Cimino, Galeton, BSW, Social Work; Andrew Clark, Mansfield, BA, Music; Elizabeth Coates, Tioga, BA, English: Professional Writing; Brody Cole, Troy, BS, Chemistry: Biochemistry; Aleksys Cowan, Covington, BS, Biology; Caelan Dick, Mansfield, BS, Biology; Hannah DiMarco, Mansfield, BS, Community Health Education; Olivia DiMarco, Mansfield, BS, Communication: Electronic Media; Tawyana Dinsmore, Wellsboro, BSN, Nursing; Sarah Draper, Millerton, BSN, Nursing; Lisa Driscoll, Roaring Branch, BSN, Nursing; Emma Eglesia, Mansfield, AAS, Radiology Technology; McCauley Fox, Port Allegany, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Rileigh Gerges, Wellsboro, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Sophia Gleckner, Troy, BSN, Nursing; Bert Goodrich, Osceola, BS, Criminal Justice Administration; Ashley Hall, Mansfield, BS, Psychology: School Psychology; Crystal Held, Columbia Cross Roads, BSN, Nursing; Brooke Hulslander, Wellsboro, BS, Biology: Medical Laboratory Sciences; Kaycee Hulslander, Wellsboro, BM, Music Education; Kelsey Janeski, Wellsboro, BS, Psychology: Counseling; Crystal Jones, Troy, BS, Nutrition: Dietetics; Dawcin Jones, Columbia Cross Roads, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Sophia Kurtz, Wellsboro, BS, Business Administration; Heather Kyzer, Troy, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Madison Lee, Osceola, BS, Nutrition: Dietetics; Anna Lewis, Columbia Cross Roads, BSE, Professional Studies in Secondary Education: English Education; Jessa Lohr, Wellsboro, Academic Exploration Program: Elementary Education; Zachary Lundgren, Wellsboro, BS, Business Administration: Accounting; Abigail Medina, Elkland, BS, Psychology: Forensic; Russell Mee, Wellsboro, BS, Computer and Information Science: Computer Science; Sydni Miller, Mansfield, BM, Music: Performance; MacKenzie Morris, Gaines, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Evan Munyon, Millerton, BS, Computer and Information Science: Computer Science; Morgan Myers, Wellsboro, BS, Biology; Katherine Nealen, Arnot, BS, Business Administration: Accounting; Michaela Newell, Troy, BSW, Social Work; Jedidiah Newhart, Troy, Academic Exploration Program; Alexis Ostrander, Mansfield, BSW, Social Work; Emma Palmer, Troy, BS, Psychology: Health; Kaylie Patterson, Elkland, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Tiffany Plenefisch, Elkland, BSN, Nursing; Jackson Pritchard, Westfield, BS, Psychology: Human Resource Management; Eowyn Robinson, Troy, BS, Graphic Design; Jill Rockwell, Mansfield, BSN, Nursing; Breona Roosa, Covington, BA, Political Science: Pre-Law; Brianna Roys, Port Allegany, BS, Business Administration: Management; Brock Sackett, Tioga, BS, Geosciences: Environmental Science; Samuel Scafidi, Mansfield, BA, Political Science: Pre-Law; Victoria Scolari, Wellsboro, BSN, Nursing; Karmen Short, Westfield, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Jacob Singer, Wellsboro, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Karena Smith, Mansfield, BS, Criminal Justice Administration; Makaela Smith, Mansfield, Academic Exploration Program: Respiratory Care; Savanna Snyder, Millerton, BS, Nutrition: Dietetics; Ashleigh Southard, Middlebury Center, BSW, Social Work; Sarah Statts, Wellsboro, BS, Biology; Ashley Stille, Morris, BS, Criminal Justice Administration; Mya Thuotte, Troy, BSN, Nursing; Sydney Tubbs, Wellsboro, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Alexander Warner, Wellsboro, BA, History; Megan Wattles, Westfield, AS, Business Administration; Patricia Wattles, Westfield, BS, Psychology: Counseling; Deja Weaver, Covington, Academic Exploration Program; Elizabeth Welch, Mansfield, BS, Business Administration; Bayley Wilcox, Wellsboro, AS, Business Administration; Elizabeth Williams, Covington, BSE, Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Hanna Worthington, Ulysses, BM, Music Education; Emilie Zuchowski, Wellsboro, BS, Psychology: Counseling program.
