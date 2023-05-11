David Messineo of Wellsboro is seeking to return to the Wellsboro Area School District’s board of directors. His name is listed on the Republican ballot for both the four-year and two-year terms.
“As the youth and students of our country pursue their individual journey into a changing society, your voice and vote for school directors matters more than ever,” Messineo said. “As parents, grandparents and advocates for children, a renewed partnership of lifelong learning needs to be an established priority. As previous graduates of WASD and public schools, you’ve experienced firsthand the impact of educational policies and decisions on students. Therefore, I’m running for re-election to the Board to re-establish the critical compact among students, teachers, and parents.
During his five-year tenure on the board, Messineo served as vice president and chairperson of Program, Policies, and Curriculum for four years, chairperson for Personnel and PR, co-chairperson for Finance, and board secretary.
“My diverse experience on the board has allowed me to gain valuable insights and develop strategies to create a brighter future for our students and community,” he said. “In addition, previous school board directors representing both parties have written personal recommendations involving early-in-career mentoring for my professional pursuits.
“As board director, I have worked tirelessly to promote transparency and fiscal responsibility in our schools. I updated financial reporting and aligned our investments with opportunities that empower our students to excel in academics, arts and athletics,” he continued.
“I led our district’s curriculum strategy for five years and have been integral in restructuring instructional materials and support staff to meet the future needs of our students. After 15 years of neglect, I put in place a process to overhaul the school’s policies still going strong today,” Messineo said.
“Collaboration is critical to success; I therefore heavily involved teachers and invited parents in the decision-making process in committee meetings. I led monthly meetings, not quarterly meetings like today, to ensure your input was a part of the current school year. I helped ensure material adopted by the district was appropriate. As part of my ongoing commitment to fostering a positive school environment, I met with every department of all four schools by inviting them to present to the board and the public.
“For nearly 10 years, I have actively attended board meetings and recommended the adoption of a Code of Ethics. I self-funded the start of our district’s robotics program and generously donated thousands to STEM learning, the FBLA, Odyssey of the Mind and the arts.
“I recently purchased over 200 books for our students. Additionally, I provided the district with draft guidebooks to disseminate to the public on how to partner in discussing children’s books and building meaningful relationships with the district,” he said.
A vote for Messineo means a vote for experience and a continued commitment to educational excellence in the Wellsboro Area School District, he said.
“First, I will continue encouraging teachers to pursue excellence, for students to develop meaningful skills and for parents to craft effective partnerships. Second, I will ensure your investments through tax dollars are used effectively. Finally, I will insist the district institute a shared ‘portrait of a graduate’ to help re-institute the value of service for our community,” he concluded.