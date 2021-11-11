The Coudersport Rotary Club will host its annual Canned Food Drive Movie Night, featuring the film “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Coudersport Movie Theater.
Those attending should bring at least one item of canned or non-perishable boxed food per person for entrance into the movie to benefit the Alliance Church Food Bank.
Everyone should follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Rotary Club thanks the Rigas family for donating the Coudersport Movie Theater for the annual Canned Food Drive.