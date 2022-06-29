All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Working For the Good of All,” based on scripture Galatians 5:22-26 and Galatians 6:1-6. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Adult study group
We continue to do Zoom Adult Study Group until September. To join us via Zoom, email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email address and someone will contact you with the Zoom invitation and password.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, visit www.canoecampchurch.com.