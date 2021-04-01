All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, April 4, Easter Sunday, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Roll Away the Stone,” based on Mark 16:1-8. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music. The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website.
Adult Study Group
For right now, with social distancing guidelines in place, we will continue to suspend the in-person Adult Study Group. However, if you’d like to join us early via Zoom, you can email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email address and someone will contact you with the Zoom invitation and password.
Online offerings
We can now accept your online offerings through the website under the offerings and donations link via PayPal. We thank you for your continued support of our church.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, visitis www.canoecampchurch.com. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, see www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), see https://disciples.org/.