All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
This Sunday, Jan. 17, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach via Zoom on “Body Temples,” based on 1 Corinthians 6:12-20. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music for the service. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website.
For now, with social distancing guidelines in place, we will continue to suspend the in-person Adult Study Group.
The church continues to not meet in the church building. Everyone is welcome to join us via Zoom. Contact a member of the church or call the church office at 570-662-3751 and leave a message for someone to call you back with the information to join us.
Fire fund
A fire on Dec. 8 displaced several tenants in Mansfield. Funds are being raised to help those tenants. If you would like to contribute, please make checks out to: Canoe Camp Church. Put “Mansfield Apartment Fire Fund” in the memo field and mail to Canoe Camp Church, PO Box 428, Mansfield, PA 16933.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, our website is http://www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, see www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), see https://disciples.org/.