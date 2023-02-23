All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
This Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m., Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Destruction of the Temple at Jerusalem,” based on scripture from Mark 13:1-2 and Mark 13:35-37. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music for the service.
Canoe Camp Church offers morning coffee and snack every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. before our sermons starts. Come and join us.
Don’t forget on March 4 at 8 a.m., we will be offering breakfast for the community. Donations appreciated if you are able.