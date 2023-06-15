Come join us for snack hour prior to worship every Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., we have coffee, cocoa, snacks and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
This Sunday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Canoe Camp Church, our Assistant Minister Shane Hicks-Lee will be preaching for Father’s Day. His sermon is titled “Adoption and Grafting: A Special Meaning on Father’s Day,” and will be based on Isaiah 11:1 and Romans 15:12. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music for the service. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube.
All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.