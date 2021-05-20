All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, May 23, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Pentecost,” based on John 15:26-27, 16:4-15. The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website.
Adult study group
We continue to suspend the in-person adult study group. To join us via Zoom, email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751.
Online offerings
We can now accept your online offerings through the website under the offerings and donations link via PayPal.
For information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com or fath partners at, www.ucc.org and https://disciples.org/.