All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., near the Mansfield Walmart
Sunday worship
Come join us for snack hour prior to workshop. Every Sunday at 9:30-10:30 a.m., we have coffee, cocoa, snacks and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
This Sunday, Mach 19, at 10:30 m., Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “God is Spirit,” based on John 4:24 and 1 Corinthians 2. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. You can also find us on Facebook at Canoe Camp Church. For any questions call 570-662-3751 and someone will return a call to you as soon as possible.
To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose.
Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.