All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Glorious Riches,” based on Colossians 1:15-28. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab.
We continue to hold Adult Study Group on Zoom until September. To join us, email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email. Someone will contact you with the Zoom invitation and password.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.