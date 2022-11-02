All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m., Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “They Were Listening,” based on Luke 18:11-27. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Adult Study Group
Canoe Camp Church is starting a topic specific Bible study. Due to unforeseen issues, we are forced to postpone the Bible study at this time. Please watch for further information in the coming weeks. The topic is LGBTQIA+ folks and scripture. The study will be led by Assistant Minister, Shane Hicks-Lee.
The Bible study is open to anyone interested. You do not need to be a member of this or any church to be welcomed. All that’s expected is that we each treat each other with respect. If you have any questions or to get the Zoom link, please reach out to Shane or the church at Canoecampchurch@gmail.com. Bring an open mind and ask lots of questions.
For information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.