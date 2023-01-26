All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 S. Main St., near the Mansfield Walmart.
This Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m., our pastor Calvin Yoder will be preaching. His sermon is titled “Christians, But Not the Only Christians” and will be based on scripture from 1 Corinthians 1:18-31. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music for the service. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, visit our website at http://www.canoecampchurch.com. You can also find us on Facebook at Canoe Camp Church. For any questions feel free to contact us at 570-662-3751 and someone will return a call to you as soon as possible. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, see www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), see https://disciples.org/.