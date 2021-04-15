All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, April 18, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Repentance,” based on Acts 3:12-19. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music. The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are also on YouTube via the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website.
We are suspending the in-person Adult Study Group. You can join via Zoom by emailing canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave an email.
Online offerings
We can accept your online offerings through the website under the offerings and donations link via PayPal. We thank you for your continued support of our church.
For information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.