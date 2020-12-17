This Sunday, Dec. 20, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Star, Lights, and Action,” based on Luke 1:26-48. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music. The service and prior weeks will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab.
We will continue to suspend the in-person adult study group. We are not meeting in the building, but you can join us via Zoom. Contact a member of the church or the church office at 570-662-3751 for someone to call you back with the information.
A fire on Dec. 8 displaced several tenants in Mansfield. Funds are being raised to help them. To contribute, make checks out to: Canoe Camp Church and include “Mansfield Apartment Fire Fund” in the memo field. Mail it to Canoe Camp Church, PO Box 428, Mansfield, PA 16933.
An Evening of Candles, Carols and Scripture will be done via Zoom this year. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, Calvin and Josiah will lead the congregation through the Christmas story, virtually. Call the church at 570-662-3751 and leave a message and someone will call you back with the information needed to join in the worship service.
For information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, see www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), see https://disciples.org/.