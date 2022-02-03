Today

Snow this morning will become a mix of wintry precipitation for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.

Tonight

Snow likely. Potential for some icing. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.