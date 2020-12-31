All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., near the Mansfield Walmart.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, Jan. 3, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach via Zoom. His sermon is titled “His Start” and is based on Matthew 2:1-12. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music for the service. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website.
Adult Study Group
For now, with social distancing guidelines in place, we will continue to suspend the in-person Adult Study Group.
Zoom Worship
With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in the area, the difficult decision to not meet in the building was made by the church council. Everyone is welcomed to join us via Zoom. Contact a member of the church or call the church office at 570-662-3751 and leave a message. Someone will call you back with the information to join us.
Mansfield Apartment Fire Fund
A fire on Dec. 8 displaced several tenants in Mansfield. Funds are being raised to help those tenants. If you would like to contribute, make checks out to: Canoe Camp Church. Put “Mansfield Apartment Fire Fund” in the memo field so that your contribution gets routed appropriately. Our mailing address is Canoe Camp Church, PO Box 428, Mansfield, PA 16933. Thank you for your help.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, our website is http://www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, see www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), see https://disciples.org/.