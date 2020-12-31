Today

Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain or freezing rain in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.