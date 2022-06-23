All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, June26, at 10:30 a.m. Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Live by the Spirit,” based on scripture 2 Kings 2:1-2 and 6-14 and Galatians 5:1-26. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted under our “previous sermons” tab.
Adult Study Group
We continue Adult Study Group on Zoom. Email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email. Someone will contact you.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose.
Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.