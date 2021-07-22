All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome to participate in worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield.
This Sunday, July 25, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Feed the People,” based on 2 Kings 4:42-44 and John 6:1-21. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab.
We will continue to suspend the in-person adult study group, however you may join us via Zoom. Email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email and someone will contact you.
For more information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.