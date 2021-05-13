All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, May 16, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “With Great Joy,” based on Luke 24:44-53. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website.
Technology glitch
There was a glitch on Sunday, May 9 and the service did not get recorded. As long as the platform works, we should be back on track this Sunday. If you would like a summary of the sermon, call or email at the phone number or email address below.
Adult study group
We will continue to suspend the in-person adult study group. However, if you would like to join us early via Zoom, you can email us at canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call the church at 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email address and someone will contact you with the Zoom invitation and password.
Online offerings
We can now accept your online offerings through the website under the offerings and donations link via PayPal. We thank you for your continued support of our church.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, our website is www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, see www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), see https://disciples.org/.