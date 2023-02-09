This Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Canoe Camp Church, our pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Apostolic Responsibility,” based on scripture from John 4:22 and Romans 11:13. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
We are resuming our Sunday morning coffee and snack time each week starting Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Beginning March 4, we will also have a free breakfast for the community. Any donations would be appreciated.
All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., near the Mansfield Walmart.