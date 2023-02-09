Today

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.