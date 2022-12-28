All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are invited to participate in every aspect of church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” based on Isaiah 9:6-7, John 1:14, and Luke 2:1-15. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
For more information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. You can also find it on Facebook. For any questions, call 570-662-3751 and someone will respond as soon as possible.
To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.