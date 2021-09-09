All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, Sept. 12, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Wisdom, She Cries,” based on Proverbs 1:20-33. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music. The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Adult study group
We will continue to suspend the in-person adult study group. If you would like to join us via Zoom, email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email and someone will contact you with the Zoom invitation and password.
For information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.