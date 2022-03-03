All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome to participate in all aspects of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main St., Mansfield.
This Sunday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m., Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “Ambassadors for Christ,” based on 2 Corinthians 5:20-21, 6:1-10. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
We will continue to suspend the in-person Adult Study Group. To join us, email canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call 570-662-3751 and leave your email address; someone will contact you with the Zoom invitation and password.
For information, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.