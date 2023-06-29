Everyone is welcome to join us for snack hour prior to worship. Every Sunday at 9:30-10:30 a.m., we have coffee, cocoa, snacks and fellowship.
This Sunday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. Canoe Camp Church pastor the Rev. Calvin Yoder will preach on “Responsible Freedom?” which will be based on scripture 2 Corinthians 3:17 and 1 Peter 2:16. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music.
The service will be posted to www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.