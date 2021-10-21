Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. teachers used the PBIS rule of “be safe” to encourage students about fire safety during October which is Fire Safety month.
Children enrolled in the Canton 2 classroom of BTHS recently experienced some hands-on fire safety. Following a fire drill at the Canton Elementary school, the Head Start class received a visit from the Canton Fire Department. The firefighters gave everyone a tour of their engines and showed off all the tools they carry. The children also got to see what a firefighter looks like in their gear.
Firefighters talked with the class about how to stay safe and what the children can do at home to stay safe. They discussed what it means to “Get out and stay out” if there is a fire and how families should have a plan on where to meet if they need to evacuate their home. The firefighters reminded the children to have the battery in smoke detectors checked and told them that if their family doesn’t have a smoke detector, they can get one from the fire station.
The Canton 2 children enjoyed seeing and hearing the fire engines and the firefighters. They thank the local firefighters for visiting and helping them learn how to stay safe.
