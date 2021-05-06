The Canton Wine & Cheese Festival committee has decided to re-vamp and change what used to be Wine & Cheese.
Instead, they will focus on a new festival with a new date.
“While every effort was made to try and keep the Wine & Cheese Festival, it was made clear to the committee early in 2021 that Manley-Bohlayer Farm was not going to be available to host it and we were going to have to come up with a new plan,” said committee head Shane Wilber. “Thanks to great support from the Canton Chamber we are pleased to be able to begin a new adventure with the Canton Downtown Celebration.”
Canton Downtown Celebration on July 10 will feature aspects of the Wine & Cheese Festival, along with some new things.
The Canton Downtown Celebration will be centered in Canton in the business district, to highlight local businesses.
“There is still a lot of planning going on at the moment but our plans for the Canton Downtown Celebration are to make it a day where attendees will get a chance to enjoy wine tastings, vendors, live music and a block dance in the evening,” said Wilber. “In addition, we plan to incorporate as many aspects of the downtown as possible to really make this a special time for our town.”
The McNett Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. in the town square.
Currently, the committee is sending out applications for vendors who have previously participated in Wine & Cheese, but will open vendor applications on a first-come first-serve basis once previous vendors have been contacted. To get an application, email the chamber of commerce at www.cantonareachamberofcommerce.com/contact-us.
More details of the event, including specific vendors, will be released closer to the event date.