The Canyon Pilots Association Labor Day Weekend All-You-Can-Eat Fly-in Breakfast is Sunday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon indoors at the corporate hangar at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport in Delmar Township at 112 Runway Road in Wellsboro.
On the menu are buckwheat pancakes, ham, eggs, coffee and orange juice. The breakfast is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Parking is free. Handicapped parking is available.
All proceeds from the breakfast will be used to support youth interested in aviation. “One way we have been doing that is by providing scholarships for students ages 16 and older who are taking flying lessons with a flight instructor,” said Sebastian Smith, Canyon Pilots Association secretary.
Weather permitting, pilots in various types of full-size aircraft will fly to the airport for the breakfast.
The public is welcome to watch them land and take off and talk to pilots about their “flying machines.”
In addition, there will be airplane rides for a fee. Helicopter rides will be raffled off.
Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will assist with the breakfast.
The Mountain Modelaires will display radio controlled airplanes and helicopters and a one-third scale RC Piper J-3 Cub.
Requested is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for youngsters, ages three to eight years old. Children two and under are admitted free.
For more information about the breakfast or flight instruction scholarships for youth, 16 and older, email Sebastian Smith at sesmith@ptd.net.