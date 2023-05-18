What may not seem to be an interesting topic to the average outdoorsy person is a crucial subject to any half-way serious hiker, and maybe even to one who is not even half-way. The crucial subject is clothing.
Now, don’t go away, because some really interesting stuff follows. At least I think it’s interesting.
My shopping for good hiking and camping-out clothes begins at the local Goodwill Outlet. Granted, they don’t stock new stuff or some of the essentials like underwear, but you don’t need new underwear anyway, because you can wear a used pair of underpants for four days without anybody knowing.
The first day they fit perfectly when worn right side out. The second day inside out; third day inside out backwards; fourth day right side out backwards. Fifth day either return home or, if you’re still on the trail, stow them in an airtight ziplock bag. Don’t try to bury them, although the temptation will be there, because that’s not in compliance with “Leave not Trace” principles.
So much for underpants. Now on to some more interesting clothing articles. I’ll bet you can hardly wait since learning how long distance hikers handle their laundry.
I’ve found that the absolute best pair of pants for me when I’m on a hike of more than one day is a pair of cargo pants. I know they’re available at Goodwill because I’ve bought several pair there.
These beauties have a lot of pockets which enables me to have items immediately at hand, items that I would otherwise carry in my backpack. When I need them I don’t have to take off my backpack to get to them.
I’ve found stuff that, at times, is convenient, if not essential, to access quickly, if not immediately. Think, toilet paper. Now you may be thinking that toilet paper will not fit in a pocket, but we’re not carrying a whole role, of course.
There are lots and lots of pockets in a good pair of cargo pants. The location of the pockets are in places that are sometimes easy to find: both legs, thigh height (thankfully on the outer side of the thigh), the traditional locations, of course, which includes a watch pocket, and some not-so-traditional spots that I’m still finding.
One pair I cherish has, of course, large and small pockets. The large ones have another pocket inside it, which in turn has a smaller pocket that’s used for losing things like matches and paper clips. I like the large pockets for keeping my cell phone, wallet and GPS unit.
Other items that you can load into your pants are a hammer for pounding in tent pegs, tent pegs, snacks and sandwiches (I like egg salad ones), a clean pair of socks and underpant and a hatchet. You get the picture.
Now comes the problem of remembering which pocket you put the essential item in. One time I was sure I lost my cell phone but later I found it in the most unlikely of places. It was buried deep within the recesses of my backpack.
Car keys are another easy-to-lose item in all those pockets, as are your medication pills. Eventually everything shows up, but it may be when you get home and empty all those pockets.
Wearing the proper shirt is another issue, but not nearly as complicated. All it needs is one pocket to carry the list of things that are in your cargo pants. Or did you put the list in your pants pocket?
Happy trails.