The Endless Mountain Music Festival's Casino Night Party at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 promises excitement and lots of action at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The party will come alive with a cocktails and hors d’oeuvres reception, a buffet dinner and homemade dessert extravaganza and silent and live auctions. An auctioneer and “Vanna White” add to the fun.
Being auctioned off are: a seven-day, seven-night stay for six at a resort on Cocoa Beach, Florida; a weekend in New York City with accommodations for a one-night stay, dinner for two and tickets to a Broadway show and the Museum of Modern Art; a weekend adventure with a two-day stay in the Largey cabin on Pine Creek and a $180 Pine Creek Outfitters escapade for four; comfort food with the "living" Sherlock Holmes; a German dinner for four prepared by Jurgen Thym; Bridget Dodson nose-to-nose champagne glasses, ice bucket and Atwater bubbly; a Keuka Lake sail with the Shaws and lunch for four; a $500 custom-made hat for a woman and a $250 hat for a man from the Blake Collection; 12 bottles of fine wine selected by Turner Classic Movies and paired with 12 Turner films; four tickets to a Nittany Lions football game at Penn State, a reserved parking pass and tailgate party; a prize single malt Scotch whisky and cigars; a hand-blown glass bowl from Corning Museum of Glass; eight Hawke crystal “Aquila” pattern cordials from the Glass Menagerie and liqueur from Finger Lakes Distilling; and so much more.
Hosts for this entertaining evening are Shirley and Bill Hebe of Wellsboro. Members of the EMMF Auction Committee are: Teresa Capuzzo, Kathy Largey, Birnist O'Reilly and Cindy Long.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will support the mission of the Endless Mountain Music Festival Educational Outreach programs.
Tickets are available online through Thursday, June 10 at endlessmountain.net or by calling 570-787-7800.