Thomas Putnam, director, has announced the cast for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “The Last Romance,” a comedy about the transformative power of love written by American playwright Joe DiPietro.
This will be Hamilton-Gibson’s first live theatre production in Wellsboro since October 2020.
A crush can make anyone feel young again — even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk — one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love.
Relying on a renewed boyish charm, Ralph attempts to woo the elegant, but distant, Carol. Defying Carol’s reticence — and his lonely sister’s jealousy — Ralph embarks on the trip of a lifetime, and regains a happiness that seemed all but lost.
Gary Fizzano plays Ralph Bellini, the lead character. Anne Acker is Rose Tagliatelle, Ralph’s sister with whom he lives. Kathryn Sheneman is Carol Reynolds, Ralph’s love interest. John Tobey Jr., a student at Mansfield University, plays the Young Man, a tenor who sings verses from arias but has no spoken lines.
Fizzano has been involved with several HG productions, including “Mame,” “Unbeatable,” “The Madwoman of Chaillot” and appeared as Fagin in “Oliver.”
Sheneman lived in the Roseville area beginning in 1975, but left for 22 years and then returned two years ago after retiring from federal service in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Hatfield.
Acker and her husband moved to Wellsboro this March after living in Coudersport for many years. She was in HG’s staged reading of Rich Orloff’s “Blessings From the Pandemic.” At Coudersport, Acker was in more than a dozen musicals and appeared in two live theatre productions with Hamilton-Gibson in Wellsboro.
Tobey is from Hawley. He is a performance major in voice at Mansfield University, was just in MU’s “Spamalot,” has participated in MU’s Opera workshops and is a Concert Choir member.
HG will continue using the same cleaning and safety measures for “The Last Romance.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, May 7 and 8 and 14 and 15 and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, May 9 and 16 in the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.
Tickets are by reservation only, must be ordered in advance and prepaid online at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email info@hamiltongibson.org.